A Tribute to K Kasturirangan: A Trailblazer in Indian Space Research

K Kasturirangan, the esteemed former chief of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), has passed away at the age of 84. Known for his pivotal contributions to satellite technology in India, Kasturirangan was a revered figure among the thousands of ISRO employees who regarded him as family.

Succeeding him, ISRO Chairman V Narayanan emphasized Kasturirangan's pivotal role in the development of the ISRO Satellite Centre, now known as the R Rao Satellite Centre. During his tenure from 1990 to 1994, Kasturirangan spearheaded the center's world-class transformation and was instrumental in the indigenous cryogenic technology project, enabling India to join a select group of countries with this capability.

Colleagues, including Narayanan, remember him fondly for his relentless support, patience, and visionary leadership, particularly during critical projects like the Chandrayaan missions. Kasturirangan's contributions to India's space program ensure his legacy will endure, as his body is set to be placed at Raman Research Institute for public homage.

