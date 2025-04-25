Left Menu

Epic Copa del Rey Showdown: FC Barcelona vs. Real Madrid 2024-25 Final

Barcelona faces Real Madrid in the 2024-25 Copa del Rey final, battling injuries and history in Sevilla. Both teams overcame semi-final challenges. Barcelona boasts 31 titles to Madrid's 20 but misses key players. Madrid seeks another triumph after a thrilling 2-1 victory over Osasuna in the previous final.

FC Barcelona and Real Madrid's logo (Photo: X/@FCBarcelona). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Spain

Spanish football heavyweights, FC Barcelona and Real Madrid, are gearing up for a colossal encounter in the Copa del Rey 2024-25 final at Sevilla's Estadio La Cartuja as confirmed by Olympics.com. This prestigious domestic cup is governed by the Royal Spanish Football Federation, marking a high-stakes clash in Spanish football.

Barcelona, leading the La Liga standings, have reached the final by triumphing over Atletico Madrid with a 5-4 aggregate. However, they face challenges with top players like Robert Lewandowski and Alejandro Balde sidelined due to hamstring injuries and Marc Casado out with a knee issue. Real Madrid, who secured their final spot after a narrow win over Real Sociedad, are also dealing with injuries to Dani Carvajal and Eder Militao, while Kylian Mbappe's participation remains uncertain due to an ankle injury.

Having already battled twice this season, with Barcelona emerging victorious in both encounters, the stage is set for the third El Clasico. Historically, these giants have clashed 259 times, with Madrid leading slightly in wins. As Barcelona holds 31 Copa del Rey titles compared to Madrid's 20, the anticipation builds for another chapter in their storied rivalry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

