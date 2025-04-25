Global Minds Unite: Culture Summit Abu Dhabi 2023 Explores New Horizons

Abu Dhabi, UAE – The eagerly anticipated seventh edition of the Culture Summit Abu Dhabi begins on April 27, orchestrated by the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi. This significant event will convene a diverse group of international thought leaders, celebrated artists, and forward-thinking creators under the unifying theme of 'Culture for Humanity and Beyond.'

Attendees will engage in a three-day deep dive into discussions, addressing the intricate relationships between culture, technology, and global governance. Through keynote speeches, panel discussions, and workshops, participants will tackle the pressing task of redefining human emancipation and envisioning a future built on collective understanding.

The summit serves as a catalyst for innovative conversations, urging a departure from outdated paradigms to foster new perspectives. It aims to build a collaborative platform where common ground is explored, and sustainable futures are envisioned through creative dialogue and shared insights.

(With inputs from agencies.)