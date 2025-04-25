Left Menu

Alaska LNG Summit: Trump's Bold Energy Gambit

The U.S. plans a summit in Alaska to secure international support for the $44 billion Alaska LNG project. This initiative, pushed by Trump, aims to enhance energy security and economy by exporting LNG to Asia. Commitments from Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan are anticipated.

Updated: 25-04-2025 20:28 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 20:28 IST
The U.S. energy security council, under President Donald Trump, is set to host a significant summit in Alaska this June. The event aims to secure commitments from Japan and South Korea for the ambitious $44 billion Alaska LNG project, a key part of Trump's energy strategy.

The project, which involves an 800-mile pipeline to transport LNG from Alaska's North Slope to Asian markets, has been stalled by financial and logistical challenges. Trump has proactively sought support from international allies, including Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, to bolster the endeavor.

In a related development, Taiwan's CPC Corp has signed a deal to invest in the project, underscoring its strategic importance. Meetings are planned with officials from Thailand and South Korea to further discuss the project, highlighting ongoing international negotiations under Trump's administration.

