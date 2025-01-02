Amaravati: Future Filmmaking Hub of Andhra Pradesh
Andhra Pradesh's Chief Minister, N Chandrababu Naidu, announces Amaravati's potential as a future film industry hub once development is complete. Highlighting past successes in Hyderabad, he emphasizes the state's strategic efforts to attract filmmakers. With vital infrastructure projects underway, Andhra Pradesh aims to transform into a filmmaking destination.
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has expressed confidence that the state will become a prime filmmaking destination once the construction of its capital, Amaravati, is completed. Speaking at the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) central office in Mangalagiri, CM Naidu commented on the growth of the film industry in Hyderabad and its prospective shift to Andhra Pradesh.
Naidu attributed Hyderabad's emergence as a key film hub to opportunities during the previous TDP government's tenure, acknowledging the expanding overseas market for Indian films while expressing high hopes for the industry's future in Andhra Pradesh.
Andhra Pradesh Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development, Ponguru Narayana, detailed developmental progress in Amaravati at a Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) meeting. He confirmed plans to complete the expansion within three years, including major housing projects, with immediate and future infrastructure work sanctioned and budgeted, promising a vibrant future for the capital.
