Left Menu

Amaravati: Future Filmmaking Hub of Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh's Chief Minister, N Chandrababu Naidu, announces Amaravati's potential as a future film industry hub once development is complete. Highlighting past successes in Hyderabad, he emphasizes the state's strategic efforts to attract filmmakers. With vital infrastructure projects underway, Andhra Pradesh aims to transform into a filmmaking destination.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-01-2025 12:40 IST | Created: 02-01-2025 12:40 IST
Amaravati: Future Filmmaking Hub of Andhra Pradesh
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has expressed confidence that the state will become a prime filmmaking destination once the construction of its capital, Amaravati, is completed. Speaking at the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) central office in Mangalagiri, CM Naidu commented on the growth of the film industry in Hyderabad and its prospective shift to Andhra Pradesh.

Naidu attributed Hyderabad's emergence as a key film hub to opportunities during the previous TDP government's tenure, acknowledging the expanding overseas market for Indian films while expressing high hopes for the industry's future in Andhra Pradesh.

Andhra Pradesh Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development, Ponguru Narayana, detailed developmental progress in Amaravati at a Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) meeting. He confirmed plans to complete the expansion within three years, including major housing projects, with immediate and future infrastructure work sanctioned and budgeted, promising a vibrant future for the capital.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court to Review Asaduddin Owaisi's Plea on 1991 Places of Worship Act

Supreme Court to Review Asaduddin Owaisi's Plea on 1991 Places of Worship Ac...

 India
2
Keir Starmer's Vision for a Rebuilt Britain in 2025

Keir Starmer's Vision for a Rebuilt Britain in 2025

 United Kingdom
3
New Year's Frenzy: Delhi's Streets and Markets Abuzz

New Year's Frenzy: Delhi's Streets and Markets Abuzz

 India
4
Transforming Urban India: Milestones and Progress in Housing and Urban Affairs

Transforming Urban India: Milestones and Progress in Housing and Urban Affai...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Remote Work’s Rise: Trends, Engagement, and Workplace Dynamics in a Post-Pandemic Era

Unlocking Women's Potential in Business: A Path to Innovation and Community Progress

Mobilizing Private Investments for Global Impact: Insights from the IFC Annual Report 2024

Revolutionizing Visual Geo-localization: ProGEO's Breakthrough in Prompt Engineering

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025