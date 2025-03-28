Left Menu

Rash Ride: Social Media Reel Leads to Arrest in Hyderabad

A 21-year-old videographer was arrested in Hyderabad for creating a social media reel featuring an air rifle while riding in an open-top vehicle. Prompted by public complaints, the police seized both the rifle and the vehicle, charging the videographer under the Arms Act for public nuisance.

In a controversial social media stunt gone wrong, a young videographer in Hyderabad finds himself in legal trouble. The 21-year-old was apprehended after creating a viral video that displayed him traveling in an open-top vehicle while holding an air rifle, a move that drew swift police action.

The incident, which took place approximately 10 days ago, caught the attention of netizens who urged authorities to intervene, citing public safety concerns. The local police, in response, took decisive action by registering a case under the Arms Act and arresting both the videographer and the vehicle's driver.

During the investigation, police seized the vehicle and the air rifle featured in the video. Officials underscored that such acts of public nuisance would not be tolerated and promised further investigation into the case, aiming to deter similar behavior in the future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

