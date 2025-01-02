Left Menu

Mild Earthquake Jolts Churachandpur, Manipur

A 3.1 magnitude earthquake shook Churachandpur in Manipur on Thursday noon. The tremor was recorded at a depth of 10 kilometers. No immediate damage has been reported, and further details are awaited from the National Centre of Seismology.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-01-2025 13:29 IST | Created: 02-01-2025 13:29 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On Thursday, a mild earthquake measuring 3.1 on the Richter scale struck Churachandpur in Manipur, according to the National Centre of Seismology (NCS). The seismic event was registered at 12:35 pm, with its epicenter located at a depth of 10 kilometers.

The coordinates for the tremor were recorded at Latitude 24.53° N and Longitude 93.72° E, as disclosed by NCS. This minor earthquake triggered concern among residents, although no immediate damage was reported.

NCS released an update on the microblogging platform X stating, 'EQ of M: 3.1, On: 02/01/2025 12:35:14 IST, Lat: 24.53 N, Long: 93.72 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Churachandpur, Manipur.' Authorities are monitoring the situation closely, with further information anticipated.

(With inputs from agencies.)

