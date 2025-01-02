Left Menu

Abhishek Banerjee Urges Union Government to Act Amid Bangladesh Minority Crisis

TMC General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee expresses concern over violence against minorities in Bangladesh and urges the Union Government to take action. Speaking at the inauguration of 'Seba Shray' health camp, Banerjee reaffirms TMC's commitment to support government measures and highlights Diamond Harbour's achievements during the pandemic.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-01-2025 13:38 IST | Created: 02-01-2025 13:38 IST
Abhishek Banerjee Urges Union Government to Act Amid Bangladesh Minority Crisis
TMC General Secretary and Lok Sabha MP Abhishek Banerjee. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

TMC General Secretary and Lok Sabha MP Abhishek Banerjee addressed concerns regarding the treatment of minorities in Bangladesh, emphasizing that the TMC will support any action by the Union Government to ensure their safety. Speaking at the launch of the 'Seba Shray' mega health camp in Kolkata, Banerjee highlighted the urgency of the issue.

He called for a decisive response from the Union Government, criticizing its silence amid the ongoing violence and instability in Bangladesh. Banerjee reiterated the TMC's stance, noting that external affairs are under the Union Government's purview and pledging full party support for protective measures.

The 'Seba Shray' health camp, launched in the MP's constituency of Diamond Harbour, will span seven assembly constituencies with 1,200 doctors involved. Banerjee dismissed allegations of political motives, highlighting the constituency's 100% Covid-19 vaccination rate and TMC's focus on public welfare.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court to Review Asaduddin Owaisi's Plea on 1991 Places of Worship Act

Supreme Court to Review Asaduddin Owaisi's Plea on 1991 Places of Worship Ac...

 India
2
Keir Starmer's Vision for a Rebuilt Britain in 2025

Keir Starmer's Vision for a Rebuilt Britain in 2025

 United Kingdom
3
New Year's Frenzy: Delhi's Streets and Markets Abuzz

New Year's Frenzy: Delhi's Streets and Markets Abuzz

 India
4
Transforming Urban India: Milestones and Progress in Housing and Urban Affairs

Transforming Urban India: Milestones and Progress in Housing and Urban Affai...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Remote Work’s Rise: Trends, Engagement, and Workplace Dynamics in a Post-Pandemic Era

Unlocking Women's Potential in Business: A Path to Innovation and Community Progress

Mobilizing Private Investments for Global Impact: Insights from the IFC Annual Report 2024

Revolutionizing Visual Geo-localization: ProGEO's Breakthrough in Prompt Engineering

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025