Abhishek Banerjee Urges Union Government to Act Amid Bangladesh Minority Crisis

TMC General Secretary and Lok Sabha MP Abhishek Banerjee addressed concerns regarding the treatment of minorities in Bangladesh, emphasizing that the TMC will support any action by the Union Government to ensure their safety. Speaking at the launch of the 'Seba Shray' mega health camp in Kolkata, Banerjee highlighted the urgency of the issue.

He called for a decisive response from the Union Government, criticizing its silence amid the ongoing violence and instability in Bangladesh. Banerjee reiterated the TMC's stance, noting that external affairs are under the Union Government's purview and pledging full party support for protective measures.

The 'Seba Shray' health camp, launched in the MP's constituency of Diamond Harbour, will span seven assembly constituencies with 1,200 doctors involved. Banerjee dismissed allegations of political motives, highlighting the constituency's 100% Covid-19 vaccination rate and TMC's focus on public welfare.

(With inputs from agencies.)