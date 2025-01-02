Left Menu

Supreme Court to Hear Pleas Challenging Places of Worship Act 1991

The Supreme Court has scheduled a hearing for February 17 on AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi's plea for the implementation of the Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act 1991. Several petitions challenge the Act, arguing it restricts religious communities' rights and contravenes India's constitutional principles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-01-2025 14:21 IST | Created: 02-01-2025 14:21 IST
Supreme Court to Hear Pleas Challenging Places of Worship Act 1991
Supreme Court of India (File photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court announced on Thursday that it will hear AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi's plea on February 17, concerning the enforcement of the Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act 1991. This Act, which maintains the religious status of sites as of August 15, 1947, is being challenged by various petitioners.

The Act prohibits altering the religious nature of places of worship and imposes strict penalties on violations. Numerous pleas, arguing its constitutional invalidity and potential to prompt communal tensions, are being reviewed. On December 12, the Supreme Court restricted any lower court from progressing with orders concerning affected religious sites.

Prominent figures, including BJP's Subramanian Swamy and other community leaders, assert the Act unlawfully denies religious groups their rights. Meanwhile, Muslim organizations contend that repealing the Act may lead to increased litigation against mosques in India. The court's upcoming decision will address the deeply rooted legal and secular challenges presented.

(With inputs from agencies.)

