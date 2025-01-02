Left Menu

Reviving the Sacred Niranjana: A Cultural and Environmental Renaissance

The Niranjana (Phalgu) river, an essential spiritual and cultural symbol in India, faces an environmental crisis due to pollution, siltation, and encroachment. A national effort, spearheaded by the National Clean Ganga Mission, aims to rejuvenate the river through scientific strategies and robust community involvement, reflecting cultural and environmental confluence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-01-2025 14:43 IST | Created: 02-01-2025 14:43 IST
Reviving the Sacred Niranjana: A Cultural and Environmental Renaissance
RK Mittal, Director General of National Clean Ganga Mission.(Pic/ PIB). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Niranjana (Phalgu) river, integral to India's cultural and religious fabric, is battling an environmental crisis. Originating from Chatra in Jharkhand and traversing Gaya in Bihar, this spiritual symbol for Hindus, Jains, and Buddhists faces challenges from diminishing water flow, pollution, and encroachment, according to the Ministry of Jal Shakti.

In response, steps towards the river's revival were discussed in a critical meeting led by Rajiv Kumar Mittal, Director General of the National Clean Ganga Mission. The session saw participation from SMCG, Gokul Foundation, and technical institutions, focusing on a scientific, community-inclusive approach for conservation and revival. A comprehensive strategy was delineated to secure the river's future.

Challenges such as declining groundwater levels, unplanned urbanization, and climate change complicate the restoration efforts. However, the pledge to enhance groundwater recharge and ecological stability remains strong. The project, linked to the national 'Namami Gange' initiative, aspires not just to revive the river but to inspire cultural and environmental stewardship in future generations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court to Review Asaduddin Owaisi's Plea on 1991 Places of Worship Act

Supreme Court to Review Asaduddin Owaisi's Plea on 1991 Places of Worship Ac...

 India
2
Keir Starmer's Vision for a Rebuilt Britain in 2025

Keir Starmer's Vision for a Rebuilt Britain in 2025

 United Kingdom
3
New Year's Frenzy: Delhi's Streets and Markets Abuzz

New Year's Frenzy: Delhi's Streets and Markets Abuzz

 India
4
Transforming Urban India: Milestones and Progress in Housing and Urban Affairs

Transforming Urban India: Milestones and Progress in Housing and Urban Affai...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Remote Work’s Rise: Trends, Engagement, and Workplace Dynamics in a Post-Pandemic Era

Unlocking Women's Potential in Business: A Path to Innovation and Community Progress

Mobilizing Private Investments for Global Impact: Insights from the IFC Annual Report 2024

Revolutionizing Visual Geo-localization: ProGEO's Breakthrough in Prompt Engineering

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025