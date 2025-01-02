Reviving the Sacred Niranjana: A Cultural and Environmental Renaissance

The Niranjana (Phalgu) river, integral to India's cultural and religious fabric, is battling an environmental crisis. Originating from Chatra in Jharkhand and traversing Gaya in Bihar, this spiritual symbol for Hindus, Jains, and Buddhists faces challenges from diminishing water flow, pollution, and encroachment, according to the Ministry of Jal Shakti.

In response, steps towards the river's revival were discussed in a critical meeting led by Rajiv Kumar Mittal, Director General of the National Clean Ganga Mission. The session saw participation from SMCG, Gokul Foundation, and technical institutions, focusing on a scientific, community-inclusive approach for conservation and revival. A comprehensive strategy was delineated to secure the river's future.

Challenges such as declining groundwater levels, unplanned urbanization, and climate change complicate the restoration efforts. However, the pledge to enhance groundwater recharge and ecological stability remains strong. The project, linked to the national 'Namami Gange' initiative, aspires not just to revive the river but to inspire cultural and environmental stewardship in future generations.

(With inputs from agencies.)