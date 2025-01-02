Left Menu

Yuan's Plunge Sparks Economic Concerns Amid Trade Tensions

The Chinese yuan has hit a 14-month low, with stock and bond markets also struggling amid economic concerns and potential trade tensions as Donald Trump's presidency begins. Despite measures to boost the economy, investors remain wary, expecting further volatility until China's March policy announcements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-01-2025 15:16 IST | Created: 02-01-2025 15:16 IST
Yuan's Plunge Sparks Economic Concerns Amid Trade Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Chinese yuan has reached a 14-month low, reflecting mounting anxiety over China's economic outlook as trade tensions loom with the commencement of Donald Trump's presidency. The currency slid 2.8% against the dollar in 2024 for a third consecutive yearly decline, momentarily dropping below 7.3 per dollar.

Stocks and bond yields in China faced sharp declines, with the benchmark index falling nearly 3% and long-term bond yields hitting record lows. Despite government efforts, including rate cuts and relaxed real estate rules, to stimulate an economy hampered by a property crisis and deflation, investors await substantial policy actions expected during China's parliamentary session in March.

Meanwhile, the yuan's trade dynamics showed restraint as trading for dollar/yuan above 7.3 ceased. Unnamed traders suggest regulatory intent to maintain a stronger yuan level. Investor nerves linger over Trump's tariff threats on Chinese imports, suggesting a challenging period for Asian currencies, further highlighted by recent market performance declines.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court to Review Asaduddin Owaisi's Plea on 1991 Places of Worship Act

Supreme Court to Review Asaduddin Owaisi's Plea on 1991 Places of Worship Ac...

 India
2
Keir Starmer's Vision for a Rebuilt Britain in 2025

Keir Starmer's Vision for a Rebuilt Britain in 2025

 United Kingdom
3
New Year's Frenzy: Delhi's Streets and Markets Abuzz

New Year's Frenzy: Delhi's Streets and Markets Abuzz

 India
4
Transforming Urban India: Milestones and Progress in Housing and Urban Affairs

Transforming Urban India: Milestones and Progress in Housing and Urban Affai...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Remote Work’s Rise: Trends, Engagement, and Workplace Dynamics in a Post-Pandemic Era

Unlocking Women's Potential in Business: A Path to Innovation and Community Progress

Mobilizing Private Investments for Global Impact: Insights from the IFC Annual Report 2024

Revolutionizing Visual Geo-localization: ProGEO's Breakthrough in Prompt Engineering

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025