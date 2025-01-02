Yuan's Plunge Sparks Economic Concerns Amid Trade Tensions

The Chinese yuan has reached a 14-month low, reflecting mounting anxiety over China's economic outlook as trade tensions loom with the commencement of Donald Trump's presidency. The currency slid 2.8% against the dollar in 2024 for a third consecutive yearly decline, momentarily dropping below 7.3 per dollar.

Stocks and bond yields in China faced sharp declines, with the benchmark index falling nearly 3% and long-term bond yields hitting record lows. Despite government efforts, including rate cuts and relaxed real estate rules, to stimulate an economy hampered by a property crisis and deflation, investors await substantial policy actions expected during China's parliamentary session in March.

Meanwhile, the yuan's trade dynamics showed restraint as trading for dollar/yuan above 7.3 ceased. Unnamed traders suggest regulatory intent to maintain a stronger yuan level. Investor nerves linger over Trump's tariff threats on Chinese imports, suggesting a challenging period for Asian currencies, further highlighted by recent market performance declines.

(With inputs from agencies.)