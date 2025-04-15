Left Menu

Euro Zone Bond Yields Climb Amid Tariff Turmoil

Euro zone bond yields edged higher due to tariff uncertainties after President Trump's sector-specific carve-outs announcement. German bonds fell as investors sought safe-havens, amidst potential ECB rate cuts and inflation concerns. Italian yields rose 4.5 bps ahead of a key ECB meeting.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-04-2025 21:11 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 21:11 IST
Euro Zone Bond Yields Climb Amid Tariff Turmoil
Euro zone bond yields saw a modest rise on Tuesday, following an earlier dip, as investors grappled with the changing outlook on tariffs following U.S. President Donald Trump's comments on further sector-specific exemptions. The decision by the U.S. to exclude smartphones and electronics from its tariffs on China buoyed equities on Monday, enticing investors back into bonds after last week's market anxiety.

President Trump indicated on Monday that he might revise the 25% tariffs on foreign auto and parts imports from countries including Mexico and Canada. Despite an initial slip, Germany's 10-year bond yield, the euro zone's benchmark, increased by 2 basis points to 2.54% in the latest trading session.

As bond yields move inversely to prices, the decline in German yields reflects their appeal as a safe-haven during high tariff uncertainty. German yields receded to levels last seen in March after potential changes to Germany's debt rules. Economic analysts note that the European Central Bank now has more latitude to cut rates, further affected by inflation expectations and Trump's tariffs expanding the economic scope.

