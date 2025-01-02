Himachal's Hydropower Surge: New Projects to Bolster State Prosperity

The state government of Himachal Pradesh, under the leadership of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, plans to initiate 22 new hydropower projects. These projects, with a combined capacity of 828 megawatts, are spread across several districts including Kullu, Chamba, Kinnaur, Lahaul-Spiti, and Shimla.

Significantly, the largest share of these projects is dedicated to the Chenab river basin, with nine projects amassing a capacity of 595 MW. The Sutlej river basin is set to receive eight projects totaling 169 MW, the Ravi basin four projects summing up to 55 MW, and a single project of 9 MW is earmarked for the Beas basin.

Marking a first in the state's energy sector, these projects will be leased to other states, territories, and central and state undertakings for a tenure of 40 years. With an upfront cost of Rs 10 lakh per megawatt, the projects are expected to ensure power supply, generate employment, and enhance regional development, positioning Himachal Pradesh as a leading prosperous state in India.

