Left Menu

India's Sugar Production Plummets, Export Prospects Dim

Indian sugar mills have produced 9.54 million metric tons since October, marking a 15.5% decline year-on-year due to lower cane yields in key states. This downturn, driven by adverse weather and disease, jeopardizes the potential for exports, influencing international sugar prices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-01-2025 16:21 IST | Created: 02-01-2025 16:21 IST
India's Sugar Production Plummets, Export Prospects Dim
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Indian mills have produced 9.54 million metric tons of sugar since the season began on October 1, reflecting a significant 15.5% decrease compared to last year, as reported by a prominent industry body on Thursday.

The reduction in output from India, the world's second-largest sugar producer, could rule out the chances of any export permits for the season concluding in September 2025, thus providing support for global sugar prices.

Key production areas like Maharashtra and Karnataka have seen notable declines in output due to poor cane yields, attributed to last year's drought and red rot disease impacts, casting doubts over export opportunities, according to industry sources.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court to Review Asaduddin Owaisi's Plea on 1991 Places of Worship Act

Supreme Court to Review Asaduddin Owaisi's Plea on 1991 Places of Worship Ac...

 India
2
Keir Starmer's Vision for a Rebuilt Britain in 2025

Keir Starmer's Vision for a Rebuilt Britain in 2025

 United Kingdom
3
New Year's Frenzy: Delhi's Streets and Markets Abuzz

New Year's Frenzy: Delhi's Streets and Markets Abuzz

 India
4
Transforming Urban India: Milestones and Progress in Housing and Urban Affairs

Transforming Urban India: Milestones and Progress in Housing and Urban Affai...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Remote Work’s Rise: Trends, Engagement, and Workplace Dynamics in a Post-Pandemic Era

Unlocking Women's Potential in Business: A Path to Innovation and Community Progress

Mobilizing Private Investments for Global Impact: Insights from the IFC Annual Report 2024

Revolutionizing Visual Geo-localization: ProGEO's Breakthrough in Prompt Engineering

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025