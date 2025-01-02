Jatinder Pal Singh Appointed CEO of ITI Asset Management

Jatinder Pal Singh has taken the helm as Chief Executive Officer at ITI Asset Management. He succeeds Hitesh Thakkar, who served as acting CEO.

Singh boasts over 25 years of experience in the mutual funds industry. He previously held the position of Chief Marketing Officer at Mahindra Manulife Investment Management, joining in September 2015 and working until December 2024. Prior to that, Singh was associated with Morgan Stanley Investment Management and HSBC Asset Management India, bringing a wealth of experience to his new role.

The Investment Trust of India Ltd, the holding entity for the ITI group established in 1991, oversees ITI Asset Management, which launched operations in April 2019. The company offers 18 mutual fund products with a total AUM of Rs 10,109.47 crore, predominantly in equity schemes.

(With inputs from agencies.)