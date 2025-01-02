Left Menu

NSUI Calls for DU College to Honor Late PM Manmohan Singh

The National Students' Union of India has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to name a Delhi University college after late former PM Dr. Manmohan Singh, highlighting his substantial contributions to India's educational landscape and proposing a fitting tribute through prestigious institutions and academic curricula.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-01-2025 17:33 IST | Created: 02-01-2025 17:33 IST
Former PM Manmohan Singh (File Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The National Students' Union of India (NSUI) has made a significant appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging the commemoration of late former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh by naming a college within the University of Delhi in his honor. This request follows the announcement of a college to be named after Veer Savarkar.

NSUI emphasized Dr. Singh's profound impact on education, citing his pivotal role in establishing Central Universities, IITs, IIMs, and AIIMS, which significantly transformed India's education landscape. The union has pointed out his monumental contributions that revolutionized the nation's educational system.

The advocacy for Dr. Singh's legacy extends beyond a university's name; NSUI is pushing for the inclusion of his life story in curricula. They propose recognizing his journey from a partition-era student to a global icon, which would inspire future generations and honor his dedication to public welfare.

(With inputs from agencies.)

