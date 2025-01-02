Left Menu

Uttarakhand Gears Up for the Grand 17th Krishi Vigyan Sammelan

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami unveiled the 17th Krishi Vigyan Sammelan brochure, ahead of its February 2025 launch at Pantnagar. Over 4,000 delegates from 50+ countries will engage in discussions on innovative agriculture, digital solutions, and more. Concurrently, CM Dhami highlighted the Winter Char Dham Yatra's growing impact on the local economy.

02-01-2025
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami releases brochure, poster of 17th Krishi Vigyan Sammelan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has unveiled the promotional materials for the 17th Krishi Vigyan Sammelan and Krishi Exhibition during an event at the Chief Minister's residence. The much-anticipated Krishi Maha Kumbh is scheduled from February 20 to February 22, 2025, at the Govind Ballabh Pant University of Agriculture and Technology in Pantnagar. This significant agricultural summit is being jointly organized by the National Academy of Agricultural Sciences and the university, as detailed in a Thursday press release.

Professor MS Chauhan, Vice Chancellor of Govind Ballabh Pant University, highlighted that the event will see participation from over 4,000 delegates representing more than 50 countries. The conference will feature panel discussions on key topics such as agricultural innovation in mountainous regions, empowering young professionals in agriculture, digital farming, climate change, and advanced livestock management. Additionally, seminars will delve into quality education for scientific discoveries, beekeeping prospects, and strategies to combat poverty and malnutrition. An extensive agricultural technology exhibition will also be held, featuring over 200 institutions from both India and abroad.

In parallel, Chief Minister Dhami visited the Surkanda Devi Temple in Dhanaulti, marking the commencement of the Winter Char Dham Yatra. He described the yatra as a pivotal initiative that is expected to significantly boost Uttarakhand's economy. "Winter Char Dham yatra is a new chapter, set to be a major scheme for the state. Launched this year, it's gaining traction with 35,000 visitors exploring the destinations, and this figure continues to rise. Comprehensive preparations have been made to accommodate this growing interest," stated CM Dhami. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

