Gearing Up for Maha Kumbh: Prayagraj Prepares for Spiritual Gathering

Preparations for the much-anticipated Maha Kumbh festival in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, are in full swing, ahead of its commencement from January 13 to February 26. Ritual rehearsals, including the Ganga Aarti at Triveni Sangam, are well underway as organizers brace for a significant influx of devotees after a 12-year interval.

The district administration is undertaking robust measures to ensure the safety of attendees, particularly focusing on crowd management and preventing fire hazards. In anticipation of potential emergencies, new fire stations have been established, and 365 vehicles have been placed on duty. Awareness campaigns and mock drills are being conducted to educate the public on responding efficiently to small fire incidents.

To augment safety measures, the administration has employed advanced technology, such as Quick Response Vehicles, ATVs, firefighting robots, and fire mist bikes, to swiftly tackle any mishaps. Firefighting boats that utilize river water to combat fires will soon be operational. Meanwhile, the Prayagraj division of North Central Railway has introduced an electronic ticketing system featuring QR codes to streamline travel, enhancing the pilgrimage experience.

This comprehensive approach signifies a leap towards Digitally Empowered India, promising a blend of tradition and modern convenience at the world's largest spiritual gathering. Pilgrims can enjoy seamless ticket booking via the UTS app, integrated with digital payments, reducing congestion at railway stations. Key bathing rituals like the Shahi Snan on designated dates will be among the event's highlights.

