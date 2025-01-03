Yogi Adityanath Inaugurates Eco-Friendly Water Purification Projects in Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated water purification projects aimed at cleaning the drains falling into the Rapti river. Speaking to the media and public, he lauded the Municipal Corporation for their successful efforts in maintaining the cleanliness and safety of the river.

The Chief Minister emphasized the historical importance of clean water for the people of eastern Uttar Pradesh, recalling the tragic loss of over 50,000 children between 1970 and 2007 due to contaminated water. He acknowledged Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Clean Bharat Mission as a critical turning point for ensuring the availability of pure drinking water nationwide, supported by urban and rural initiatives like the Amrit and Jal Jeevan Missions.

Adityanath also highlighted the use of natural purification methods with no additional costs for electricity, stating this approach saved significant resources while maintaining water purity. He expressed commitment to extending such cost-effective, eco-friendly strategies across all drainage systems.

