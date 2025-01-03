Left Menu

Yogi Adityanath Inaugurates Eco-Friendly Water Purification Projects in Uttar Pradesh

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated eco-friendly water purification projects for drains flowing into the Rapti river, lauding the Municipal Corporation's efforts. Highlighting the historical battle against water contamination in Uttar Pradesh, he praised national initiatives like Clean Bharat Mission and emphasized cost-effective natural purification methods for waterways.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-01-2025 13:44 IST | Created: 03-01-2025 13:44 IST
Yogi Adityanath Inaugurates Eco-Friendly Water Purification Projects in Uttar Pradesh
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath at the inauguration (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated water purification projects aimed at cleaning the drains falling into the Rapti river. Speaking to the media and public, he lauded the Municipal Corporation for their successful efforts in maintaining the cleanliness and safety of the river.

The Chief Minister emphasized the historical importance of clean water for the people of eastern Uttar Pradesh, recalling the tragic loss of over 50,000 children between 1970 and 2007 due to contaminated water. He acknowledged Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Clean Bharat Mission as a critical turning point for ensuring the availability of pure drinking water nationwide, supported by urban and rural initiatives like the Amrit and Jal Jeevan Missions.

Adityanath also highlighted the use of natural purification methods with no additional costs for electricity, stating this approach saved significant resources while maintaining water purity. He expressed commitment to extending such cost-effective, eco-friendly strategies across all drainage systems.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Everton Plans Trio of Test Events at New Stadium

Everton Plans Trio of Test Events at New Stadium

 Global
2
Assault During Anti-Encroachment: Father-Son Duo Booked

Assault During Anti-Encroachment: Father-Son Duo Booked

 India
3
The Crucial Connection: Sleep, Memory, and Mental Health

The Crucial Connection: Sleep, Memory, and Mental Health

 India
4
Tea Shop Tensions: Local Altercation Sparks Legal Action

Tea Shop Tensions: Local Altercation Sparks Legal Action

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond the algorithms: Deep learning transforming financial landscapes

Smart surveillance: How technology is shielding farmers from deadly wheat pathogens

Bridging AI’s data provenance gap: Licensing, representation, and ethics

AI in classroom and beyond: Challenges, ethics and transformation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025