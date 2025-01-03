Left Menu

REC Ltd's Loan Disbursement Soars with Renewables Leading the Charge

REC Ltd reported an 18% increase in total loan disbursements to Rs 54,692 crore for Q4 2024. Renewable energy loans grew 58.09% YoY, totaling Rs 6,314 crore. Over nine months, total loans disbursed reached Rs 1,45,647 crore, marking a 19.3% rise, with renewable energy loans surging by 78.68%.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-01-2025 17:42 IST | Created: 03-01-2025 17:42 IST
  • Country:
  • India

State-owned REC Ltd announced on Friday a notable increase in its loan disbursement figures, reflecting an overall 18% growth to Rs 54,692 crore for the quarter ending December 2024. This surge underscores REC's expanding footprint in the financial sector.

The company highlighted a significant rise in renewable energy loan disbursements, which experienced a 58.09% year-on-year growth to Rs 6,314 crore by the end of December. This increase signals a strong commitment to supporting the renewable sector.

During the first three quarters of FY25, REC disbursed loans amounting to Rs 1,45,647 crore—an uptick of over 19% compared to the same period last year. Notably, loans for renewable projects soared by 78.68%, totaling Rs 17,612 crore, marking an impressive shift towards sustainable investments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Everton Plans Trio of Test Events at New Stadium

Everton Plans Trio of Test Events at New Stadium

 Global
2
Assault During Anti-Encroachment: Father-Son Duo Booked

Assault During Anti-Encroachment: Father-Son Duo Booked

 India
3
The Crucial Connection: Sleep, Memory, and Mental Health

The Crucial Connection: Sleep, Memory, and Mental Health

 India
4
Tea Shop Tensions: Local Altercation Sparks Legal Action

Tea Shop Tensions: Local Altercation Sparks Legal Action

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond the algorithms: Deep learning transforming financial landscapes

Smart surveillance: How technology is shielding farmers from deadly wheat pathogens

Bridging AI’s data provenance gap: Licensing, representation, and ethics

AI in classroom and beyond: Challenges, ethics and transformation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025