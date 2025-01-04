Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh Police Officer Killed in Tragic Hit-and-Run Incident

A tragic accident claimed the life of UP police sub-inspector Pradeep Kumar while riding his motorbike. The incident occurred on Telco T Point Flyover, and a hit-and-run case has been registered. Investigations are underway as further details are awaited.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-01-2025 10:32 IST | Created: 04-01-2025 10:32 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A sub-inspector in the Uttar Pradesh police force, identified as Pradeep Kumar, tragically lost his life in a road accident while riding his motorbike. According to officials, the accident occurred as Kumar was heading towards NH 24 from Anand Vihar ISBT. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The police department received a PCR call at 10:35 pm on Friday reporting a fatal hit-and-run accident at the Telco T Point Flyover, Road No 56. Officers arriving at the scene found a broken piece of a yellow number plate with partially visible numbering, indicating the possible involvement of another vehicle.

A legal case under section 281/106(1) BNS PS PIA has been registered, marking the incident as an active hit-and-run investigation. Pradeep Kumar, aged 47 and a resident of Trilokpuri, Delhi, was serving as a sub-inspector at the Traffic Circle in Ghaziabad. Further investigations into the circumstances of the accident are currently underway, with more information expected soon.

(With inputs from agencies.)

