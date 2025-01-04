Left Menu

Foundation Stone Laid for Ichamati River Bridge: Boost to West Bengal's Waterways

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 04-01-2025 17:17 IST | Created: 04-01-2025 17:17 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Shantanu Thakur laid the foundation stone for a new single-lane bridge over the Ichamati river in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas, marking a significant step in bolstering regional infrastructure and waterways.

The bridge, which is being built at Swarupnagar by the Inland Waterways Authority of India at an estimated cost of Rs 16 crore, aims to facilitate safer transit and uninterrupted river navigation. The government, as per Thakur's assurance, remains dedicated to strengthening the state's waterways network.

Additionally, the minister announced plans for another bridge construction at Taranipur, with a budget of Rs 136.20 crore under the Sagarmala Project. Efforts to develop National Waterways 44 are also underway, promoting sustainable inland water transport, amid a rise in cargo traffic. A joint initiative with Bangladesh seeks to evaluate the Ichamati river's potential inclusion as a new Indo-Bangladesh Protocol Route.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

