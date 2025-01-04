Water Wars: BJP Slams Kejriwal Over Delhi's Water Crisis

The political standoff in Delhi intensifies as Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Delhi President Virendra Sachdeva berated Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for allegedly deceiving the public with misleading information about the capital's water crisis. Addressing the media, Sachdeva asserted that the situation was critical, with residents confronting substantial water bills running into lakhs.

Sachdeva queried the integrity of Kejriwal's administration, blaming an 'inhumane' tanker mafia and accusing the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader of hypocrisy. He questioned the inexplicable existence of exorbitant water bills in a system controlled by Kejriwal's government, demanding accountability and relief for burdened citizens.

In response, Kejriwal attributed the billing chaos to political sabotage, citing his decade-long achievement of providing free water to over 12 lakh families. He urged residents to contest their bills, hinting at an orchestrated opposition campaign following his recent incarceration. The water war shows no sign of abating.

(With inputs from agencies.)