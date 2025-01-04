Inside BPSC Exam Tensions: The Real Story Behind the Protests

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) Controller Rajesh Kumar Singh attributed recent aspirant protests demanding a re-examination to 'non-serious' candidates. Speaking to ANI, Singh explained that since the examination was previously canceled, a re-exam was inevitable, and the commission aimed to expedite the process.

On Saturday, Singh reported 5,840 candidates participated in the re-exam, with expectations that the figure could rise to between 6,200 and 6,300. By 10:30 am, 8,111 aspirants had downloaded the admit card out of 12,012 registrations. Results for BPSC preliminaries are anticipated between January 25 and 30, with main exams slated for April.

To ensure smooth proceedings, strict security measures were enforced. Deputy Superintendent of Police Gaurav Kumar confirmed the deployment of jawans across four examination centers in Patna. District Magistrate Chandrashekhar Singh emphasized the exams' priority amid calls for cancellation of the earlier exam due to alleged paper leaks.

