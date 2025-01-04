Left Menu

Inside BPSC Exam Tensions: The Real Story Behind the Protests

BPSC Controller Rajesh Kumar Singh dismissed aspirant protests as driven by 'non-serious' candidates, as re-examinations continued smoothly on Saturday with strong security. 5,840 candidates appeared, but only expect up to 6,300. Results might be out by January, with mains by April amid tight security arrangements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-01-2025 17:28 IST | Created: 04-01-2025 17:28 IST
BPSC Controller Rajesh Kumar Singh (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) Controller Rajesh Kumar Singh attributed recent aspirant protests demanding a re-examination to 'non-serious' candidates. Speaking to ANI, Singh explained that since the examination was previously canceled, a re-exam was inevitable, and the commission aimed to expedite the process.

On Saturday, Singh reported 5,840 candidates participated in the re-exam, with expectations that the figure could rise to between 6,200 and 6,300. By 10:30 am, 8,111 aspirants had downloaded the admit card out of 12,012 registrations. Results for BPSC preliminaries are anticipated between January 25 and 30, with main exams slated for April.

To ensure smooth proceedings, strict security measures were enforced. Deputy Superintendent of Police Gaurav Kumar confirmed the deployment of jawans across four examination centers in Patna. District Magistrate Chandrashekhar Singh emphasized the exams' priority amid calls for cancellation of the earlier exam due to alleged paper leaks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

