Uttar Pradesh Launches 'Parali Ke Badle Govansh Khaad' for Sustainable Farming

The Uttar Pradesh government has initiated 'Parali Ke Badle Govansh Khaad', exchanging cow manure for stubble to combat pollution from stubble burning and promote sustainable agriculture. This initiative benefits farmers by providing organic manure, enhancing soil fertility, and emphasizing cow protection while reducing farm production costs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 04-01-2025 18:11 IST | Created: 04-01-2025 18:11 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Uttar Pradesh government has introduced 'Parali Ke Badle Govansh Khaad', a new initiative aimed at curbing stubble burning and promoting sustainable farming practices, officials revealed on Saturday.

Launched on October 28, 2024, this campaign tackles environmental pollution caused by stubble burning and assists farmers by distributing cow manure for organic farming, an official statement disclosed. The initiative amassed 2,90,208.16 quintals of straw and distributed 1,55,280.25 quintals of cow manure across the state.

Districts like Varanasi, Banda, and Budaun excelled in straw collection and manure distribution. The campaign aims to reduce environmental hazards, cut farm production costs, and promote cattle welfare, highlighting the effective role of the Animal Husbandry Department while advancing a greener revolution in the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

