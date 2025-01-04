Left Menu

NER Unveils Mahakumbh-Themed Trains for Spiritual Sojourn

The North Eastern Railway prepares for the Prayagraj Mahakumbh with special train coaches and improved facilities for pilgrims. Ahead of the spiritual gathering, over 3,000 trains will manage pilgrim rush, while unique Mahakumbh-themed coaches aim to enrich traveler experience. A grand Shobha Yatra further enhances the event's vibrant atmosphere.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-01-2025 18:15 IST | Created: 04-01-2025 18:15 IST
NER Unveils Mahakumbh-Themed Trains for Spiritual Sojourn
Train coaches with unique Mahakumbh-themed designs (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In anticipation of the Prayagraj Mahakumbh, set to attract millions of pilgrims, the North Eastern Railway (NER) has introduced a vibrant initiative by adorning 80 train coaches with Mahakumbh-themed designs. Created at the Gorakhpur Mechanical Workshop, these coaches will form four special rakes designated as 'Mahakumbh Special Trains', offering a visually captivating journey for those attending the spiritually significant gathering.

According to NER Chief Public Relations Officer Pankaj Kumar Singh, extensive arrangements have been made to accommodate the influx of devotees. Key stations such as Jhusi and Rambagh have undergone upgrades, enhancing passenger security and expanding waiting areas. Singh highlighted the initiative's intent to visually inform travelers about the event's grandeur and significance, with vinyl paintings depicting various aspects of the Mahakumbh.

In addition to the themed coaches, Indian Railways plans to operate over 3,000 special trains, ensuring smooth travel amid the expected large turnout. While preparatory notifications are underway, the atmosphere in Prayagraj is already charged with spiritual fervor as the event approaches. Recently, a grand Shobha Yatra, featuring Akharas and esteemed sadhus, marked the preludes. The procession captivated huge crowds, reinforcing the cultural and spiritual essence of the Mahakumbh Mela.

(With inputs from agencies.)

