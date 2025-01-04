NER Unveils Mahakumbh-Themed Trains for Spiritual Sojourn

In anticipation of the Prayagraj Mahakumbh, set to attract millions of pilgrims, the North Eastern Railway (NER) has introduced a vibrant initiative by adorning 80 train coaches with Mahakumbh-themed designs. Created at the Gorakhpur Mechanical Workshop, these coaches will form four special rakes designated as 'Mahakumbh Special Trains', offering a visually captivating journey for those attending the spiritually significant gathering.

According to NER Chief Public Relations Officer Pankaj Kumar Singh, extensive arrangements have been made to accommodate the influx of devotees. Key stations such as Jhusi and Rambagh have undergone upgrades, enhancing passenger security and expanding waiting areas. Singh highlighted the initiative's intent to visually inform travelers about the event's grandeur and significance, with vinyl paintings depicting various aspects of the Mahakumbh.

In addition to the themed coaches, Indian Railways plans to operate over 3,000 special trains, ensuring smooth travel amid the expected large turnout. While preparatory notifications are underway, the atmosphere in Prayagraj is already charged with spiritual fervor as the event approaches. Recently, a grand Shobha Yatra, featuring Akharas and esteemed sadhus, marked the preludes. The procession captivated huge crowds, reinforcing the cultural and spiritual essence of the Mahakumbh Mela.

