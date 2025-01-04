Tragedy Strikes: Firecracker Factory Explosion Claims Six Lives
A devastating explosion at a firecracker factory in Virudhunagar, Tamil Nadu, resulted in six fatalities. Authorities have launched a detailed investigation to apprehend the factory owner, while another incident saw a fire at a government hospital in Ramanathapuram due to an electrical fault, prompting swift rescue operations.
In a tragic incident that unfolded in the Sattur area of Virudhunagar, Tamil Nadu, six people lost their lives following an explosion at a firecracker factory. The District Collector, VP Jeyaseelan, confirmed on Saturday that a comprehensive investigation has been initiated and efforts are underway to apprehend the factory owner.
Assuring justice, Jeyaseelan emphasized, "Six people have died and we have ordered a very detailed investigation. Based on the investigation report, we will take further action. One person is seriously injured. A case has been registered against the owner and the foreman under the relevant sections." The search for both individuals continues.
Elsewhere, on January 2, an electrical fault led to a fire at the government medical college and hospital in Ramanathapuram, prompting swift rescue efforts by District Collector Simranjeet Singh Kalon and District Superintendent of Police G Sandish. The fire erupted in the administrative wing's second floor but was quickly controlled, averting further damage or casualties.
