Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Firecracker Factory Explosion Claims Six Lives

A devastating explosion at a firecracker factory in Virudhunagar, Tamil Nadu, resulted in six fatalities. Authorities have launched a detailed investigation to apprehend the factory owner, while another incident saw a fire at a government hospital in Ramanathapuram due to an electrical fault, prompting swift rescue operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-01-2025 18:15 IST | Created: 04-01-2025 18:15 IST
Tragedy Strikes: Firecracker Factory Explosion Claims Six Lives
Virudhunagar District Collector VP Jeyaseelan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident that unfolded in the Sattur area of Virudhunagar, Tamil Nadu, six people lost their lives following an explosion at a firecracker factory. The District Collector, VP Jeyaseelan, confirmed on Saturday that a comprehensive investigation has been initiated and efforts are underway to apprehend the factory owner.

Assuring justice, Jeyaseelan emphasized, "Six people have died and we have ordered a very detailed investigation. Based on the investigation report, we will take further action. One person is seriously injured. A case has been registered against the owner and the foreman under the relevant sections." The search for both individuals continues.

Elsewhere, on January 2, an electrical fault led to a fire at the government medical college and hospital in Ramanathapuram, prompting swift rescue efforts by District Collector Simranjeet Singh Kalon and District Superintendent of Police G Sandish. The fire erupted in the administrative wing's second floor but was quickly controlled, averting further damage or casualties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Seismic Shock: Earthquake Jolts Ethiopia

Seismic Shock: Earthquake Jolts Ethiopia

 Global
2
Blinken's Diplomatic Farewell Tour: Strengthening Allies Amidst Global Challenges

Blinken's Diplomatic Farewell Tour: Strengthening Allies Amidst Global Chall...

 United States
3
Jake Sullivan's Farewell India Trip: Cementing Indo-US Strategic Ties

Jake Sullivan's Farewell India Trip: Cementing Indo-US Strategic Ties

 United States
4
Australia's Heat Wave Raises Fire Threat Across Victoria

Australia's Heat Wave Raises Fire Threat Across Victoria

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Healthcare in Ghana: Networks of Practice Driving Universal Health Coverage

Strengthening DRC’s Economy: Overcoming Dollarization for Sustainable Prosperity

Unequal Price Impacts: How Inflation Worsens Socioeconomic Inequities in Pakistan

Toward a Modern Land Market: Tackling Informality in Ukraine’s Agricultural Sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025