Indian Railways Rolls Out 'Round-the-Clock' Medical Services for Maha Kumbh 2025

Indian Railways in preparation for Maha Kumbh 2025, has launched 24/7 medical services at key railway stations in Prayagraj to safeguard the health of pilgrims. Observation rooms, staffed with medical professionals, are equipped to handle emergencies efficiently.

The initiative, underscored by Chief Public Relations Officer Shashikant Tripathi, addresses the unique needs of visitors maintaining specific diets or medications. He also highlighted the challenges posed by large crowds and cold weather.

During the 2019 Maha Kumbh, seamless medical aid was crucial, with assistance extended to over one lakh devotees, eliminating casualty reports. This year, medical booths across platforms and a dedicated crew of 54 healthcare professionals ensure preparedness, aligning with local hospitals for critical transfers.

(With inputs from agencies.)