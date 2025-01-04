Left Menu

Yogi Adityanath Earns Praise for Grand Maha Kumbh Mela Preparations

Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal lauds Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for excellent preparations for the Maha Kumbh Mela at Prayagraj. The event, drawing millions, will run from January 13 to February 26. Security measures include underwater drones and AI-enabled cameras for safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-01-2025 18:17 IST | Created: 04-01-2025 18:17 IST
Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal on Saturday commended Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for overseeing 'very good arrangements' for the upcoming Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj. Scheduled to occur once every 12 years, the revered event will begin on January 13 and conclude on February 26, encompassing major bathing rituals on January 14, January 29, and February 3.

The Maha Kumbh Mela is anticipated to attract almost 45 crore attendees. Minister Meghwal extended his best wishes to the people of Prayagraj, officers, and CM Yogi Adityanath, acknowledging their diligent efforts. To bolster security, the Uttar Pradesh Police have deployed underwater drones and installed 2,700 AI-enabled cameras around the event site.

Earlier, Chief Minister Adityanath remarked on the profound cultural and spiritual importance of the Maha Kumbh Mela, predicting the 2025 edition will exceed previous iterations in grandeur. Yogi emphasized the enthusiasm both nationally and internationally to witness this significant religious gathering, reinforcing that preparations are progressing swiftly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

