PM Modi to Spark Infrastructure Revolution with Rs 12,200 Crore Projects in Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to launch and lay the foundation for major infrastructure projects worth over Rs 12,200 crore in Delhi, aiming to enhance regional connectivity and travel efficiency. Key developments include the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Namo Bharat corridor and extensive expansions of the Delhi Metro system.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-01-2025 18:55 IST | Created: 04-01-2025 18:55 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant push for regional infrastructure, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is poised to unveil a series of development projects exceeding Rs 12,200 crore in the national capital this Sunday. The initiative is expected to vastly improve connectivity and ease travel for millions, according to a press release from the Prime Minister's Office.

A centerpiece of the event is the inauguration of the 13 km Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Namo Bharat corridor, connecting Sahibabad and New Ashok Nagar. This project, with an investment of approximately Rs 4,600 crore, introduces Namo Bharat connectivity, aiming to provide a swift, comfortable, and dependable travel experience, slashing travel time between Delhi and Meerut.

Further developments include the inauguration of the 2.8 km Janakpuri-Krishna Park stretch of the Delhi Metro Phase-IV, valued at Rs 1,200 crore, aimed at decongesting West Delhi and boosting connectivity. Prime Minister Modi will also lay the foundation for the 26.5 km Rithala-Kundli section of the expanded Delhi Metro Phase-IV, enhancing links between Delhi and Haryana.

Additionally, PM Modi will initiate the construction of a modern Central Ayurveda Research Institute in Rohini, designed to enhance research and healthcare in Ayurveda, at a projected cost of Rs 185 crore. These projects underscore a significant commitment to advancing Delhi's infrastructure and regional connectivity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

