PM Modi to Spark Infrastructure Revolution with Rs 12,200 Crore Projects in Delhi

In a significant push for regional infrastructure, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is poised to unveil a series of development projects exceeding Rs 12,200 crore in the national capital this Sunday. The initiative is expected to vastly improve connectivity and ease travel for millions, according to a press release from the Prime Minister's Office.

A centerpiece of the event is the inauguration of the 13 km Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Namo Bharat corridor, connecting Sahibabad and New Ashok Nagar. This project, with an investment of approximately Rs 4,600 crore, introduces Namo Bharat connectivity, aiming to provide a swift, comfortable, and dependable travel experience, slashing travel time between Delhi and Meerut.

Further developments include the inauguration of the 2.8 km Janakpuri-Krishna Park stretch of the Delhi Metro Phase-IV, valued at Rs 1,200 crore, aimed at decongesting West Delhi and boosting connectivity. Prime Minister Modi will also lay the foundation for the 26.5 km Rithala-Kundli section of the expanded Delhi Metro Phase-IV, enhancing links between Delhi and Haryana.

Additionally, PM Modi will initiate the construction of a modern Central Ayurveda Research Institute in Rohini, designed to enhance research and healthcare in Ayurveda, at a projected cost of Rs 185 crore. These projects underscore a significant commitment to advancing Delhi's infrastructure and regional connectivity.

