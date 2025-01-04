Left Menu

Chhattisgarh Forms SIT to Hunt Congress Leader in Journalist's Murder

Chhattisgarh Deputy CM Vijay Sharma announced an 11-member SIT to capture fleeing Congress leader Suresh Chandrakar, accused in journalist Mukesh Chandrakar's murder. Mukesh, active in reporting Naxal issues, was found dead. CM Sai mourns his death, vowing swift justice and strict punishment for those responsible.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-01-2025 19:09 IST | Created: 04-01-2025 19:09 IST
Chhattisgarh DyCM Vijay Sharma (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma revealed on Saturday the establishment of an 11-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) tasked with apprehending the absconding Congress leader Suresh Chandrakar. Accused in the murder of journalist Mukesh Chandrakar, the Deputy CM assured that comprehensive efforts are underway to bring Suresh Chandrakar to justice.

The late journalist, Mukesh Chandrakar, had been diligently covering efforts to restore peace and fight naxalism in Bastar. He was murdered, allegedly through a conspiracy involving Suresh Chandrakar. Immediate police action led to an FIR, and multiple teams have been deployed to dismantle the fugitive leader's network, targeting his illegal hideouts and freezing his bank accounts.

Mukesh Chandrakar's disappearance since January 1 ended in tragedy with the discovery of his body in a septic tank at a private contractor's site. Known for mediating in sensitive Naxal cases, his work recently exposed alleged road construction corruption. Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai expressed deep sorrow, declaring Mukesh's death a profound loss. He vowed relentless pursuit of justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

