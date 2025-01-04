Plaster Ceiling Collapse Injures Four Children in Karnataka

In a distressing incident in the Kolar district of Karnataka, four children sustained injuries when a plaster ceiling collapsed in the village of Dasarahosahalli. The ill-fated collapse took place in an anganwadi, with the children identified as Likhita, Parinitha, Sanvi, and Charitha being present at the time.

The injured children were promptly rushed to a nearby hospital for medical attention. Muniraju, the Child Development officer in Karnataka, stated that immediate measures would be taken to repair and restore similar buildings to prevent future incidents.

Congress MLA N Narayanswami visited the scene and conducted a thorough inspection of the anganwadi. Authorities are currently investigating the cause of the collapse, and further details about the incident are awaited.

(With inputs from agencies.)