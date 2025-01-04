Left Menu

IDBI and Bandhan Banks Lead with Impressive Credit and Deposit Growth

IDBI Bank announced an 18% credit growth, reaching Rs 2.06 lakh crore in the December quarter, with total advances at Rs 1.75 lakh crore. Meanwhile, Bandhan Bank reported 15% credit growth. Both banks showed significant increases in deposits and business, highlighting their robust financial performance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-01-2025 22:13 IST | Created: 04-01-2025 22:13 IST
IDBI and Bandhan Banks Lead with Impressive Credit and Deposit Growth
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

IDBI Bank has achieved an impressive 18% growth in credit, amounting to Rs 2.06 lakh crore during the December quarter, according to a regulatory filing on Saturday.

As of December 31, 2023, IDBI's total advances stood at Rs 1.75 lakh crore. The bank also saw its total deposits rise by 9%, reaching Rs 2.82 lakh crore, compared to Rs 2.58 lakh crore in the same period of the previous financial year.

In contrast, Bandhan Bank reported a credit growth of 15%, totaling Rs 1.33 lakh crore during the October-December quarter. Simultaneously, Bandhan Bank registered a 20% growth in total deposits, amounting to Rs 1.40 lakh crore, underscoring a strong financial performance for both banks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Seismic Shock: Earthquake Jolts Ethiopia

Seismic Shock: Earthquake Jolts Ethiopia

 Global
2
Blinken's Diplomatic Farewell Tour: Strengthening Allies Amidst Global Challenges

Blinken's Diplomatic Farewell Tour: Strengthening Allies Amidst Global Chall...

 United States
3
Jake Sullivan's Farewell India Trip: Cementing Indo-US Strategic Ties

Jake Sullivan's Farewell India Trip: Cementing Indo-US Strategic Ties

 United States
4
Australia's Heat Wave Raises Fire Threat Across Victoria

Australia's Heat Wave Raises Fire Threat Across Victoria

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Healthcare in Ghana: Networks of Practice Driving Universal Health Coverage

Strengthening DRC’s Economy: Overcoming Dollarization for Sustainable Prosperity

Unequal Price Impacts: How Inflation Worsens Socioeconomic Inequities in Pakistan

Toward a Modern Land Market: Tackling Informality in Ukraine’s Agricultural Sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025