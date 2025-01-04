IDBI and Bandhan Banks Lead with Impressive Credit and Deposit Growth

IDBI Bank has achieved an impressive 18% growth in credit, amounting to Rs 2.06 lakh crore during the December quarter, according to a regulatory filing on Saturday.

As of December 31, 2023, IDBI's total advances stood at Rs 1.75 lakh crore. The bank also saw its total deposits rise by 9%, reaching Rs 2.82 lakh crore, compared to Rs 2.58 lakh crore in the same period of the previous financial year.

In contrast, Bandhan Bank reported a credit growth of 15%, totaling Rs 1.33 lakh crore during the October-December quarter. Simultaneously, Bandhan Bank registered a 20% growth in total deposits, amounting to Rs 1.40 lakh crore, underscoring a strong financial performance for both banks.

