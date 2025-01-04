Left Menu

Assam Governor Unveils Schemes to Harness Student Energy for Nation's Good

Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya launched three initiatives aimed at mobilizing students' energy for societal development. The schemes focus on patriotism, responsible citizenship, and community engagement. Acharya emphasized the importance of youth contributing to India’s progress, urging innovative and transformative efforts for community welfare and environmental enhancement.

04-01-2025
Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

In a bid to channel the energetic potential of Assam's youth toward national growth, Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya on Saturday introduced three pivotal schemes at Raj Bhavan, Guwahati. These initiatives aim to foster patriotism, civic responsibility, and community engagement among students across the state.

The 'Rashtriya Kritagyata Evam Jagrookta Yojana' is spearheaded to instill gratitude in students towards armed forces personnel, sensitizing thousands about their contributions. Partnering with the Directorate of Sainik Welfare, Assam, the scheme proposes interactive sessions featuring insights from current military personnel and ex-servicemen.

'Kartavya se Vikas Yojana', executed alongside Nehru Yuva Kendra, aspires to invoke a sense of duty among youth towards nation-building. Through educational programs, it addresses fundamental themes of nationalism and integration, encouraging students to drive India toward the 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat' dream.

The 'Amrit Sarovar - Sadbhavna Sangat Protsahan Yojana' seeks to transform Amrit Sarovars into community bonding hubs, incorporating eco-friendly advancements like solar plants. Governor Acharya emphasized the importance of these sites in fostering communal harmony, green activities, and national celebrations.

During the event, Acharya reiterated the essential role of youth in societal transformation, advocating for innovative contributions toward the betterment of underprivileged sections of society. Attendees included several top officials from the Assam government and academia, emphasizing the schemes' critical importance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

