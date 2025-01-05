Left Menu

World Bank's Decade-Long Vision: A New Era for Pakistan

The World Bank's USD 20 billion lending package for Pakistan, termed the 'Pakistan Country Partnership Framework 2025-35,' aims to fortify projects against political transitions. It targets significant sectors for improvement like child stunting, climate resilience, and private investment, ensuring stable progress irrespective of government changes.

Updated: 05-01-2025 11:54 IST

The World Bank is poised to launch a transformative USD 20 billion lending initiative in Pakistan, marking a strategic 10-year plan to insulate funded projects from political fluctuations, according to media reports. The program, encapsulated as the 'Pakistan Country Partnership Framework 2025-35,' targets enhancing key social indices.

Specifically, the initiative focuses on reducing child stunting, battling learning poverty, fostering climate resilience, and promoting private investment, with broad political consensus ensuring stability despite governmental shifts. This approach is poised to survive through three election cycles without losing priority, as stated in The Express Tribune.

This framework is expected to secure approval from the World Bank board by mid-January. The impending visit of the bank's Vice President for South Asia, Martin Raiser, is anticipated to reinforce the commitment to this ambitious and pioneering strategy, signaling a new phase of development collaboration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

