ITC Demerger: Unveiling New Horizons for Hotel Business

In a significant financial development, ITC's shares closed at Rs 455.60 on the NSE during a special session aimed at establishing the share price for its hotel business.

The demerger, effective January 1, 2025, saw ITC Hotels operate as a separate entity, with shareholders set to receive one share for every 10 held in the parent company.

The demerger is anticipated to unlock considerable shareholder value and foster growth in the luxury hospitality sector, according to Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP at Mehta Equities Ltd.

