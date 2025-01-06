Left Menu

ITC Demerger: Unveiling New Horizons for Hotel Business

The special trading session revealed ITC's share price for its demerged hotel business, settling at Rs 455.60 on NSE. From January 1, 2025, ITC Hotel became independent, and shareholders received one ITC Hotel share for every 10 ITC shares. The demerger is expected to unlock significant shareholder value.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-01-2025 13:01 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 13:01 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant financial development, ITC's shares closed at Rs 455.60 on the NSE during a special session aimed at establishing the share price for its hotel business.

The demerger, effective January 1, 2025, saw ITC Hotels operate as a separate entity, with shareholders set to receive one share for every 10 held in the parent company.

The demerger is anticipated to unlock considerable shareholder value and foster growth in the luxury hospitality sector, according to Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP at Mehta Equities Ltd.

(With inputs from agencies.)

