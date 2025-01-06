Left Menu

Police Brutality Claims Emerge Amid Peaceful Student Protests Involving Prashant Kishor

The Jan Suraj Party's Y.V Giri has accused the Patna police of high-handedness during a peaceful protest led by Prashant Kishor. Allegations include Kishor and supporters being manhandled, with his arrest seen as an attempt to suppress a student movement. Calls for legal recourse are underway.

  • India

In a strong condemnation of alleged police brutality during a student protest, Y.V Giri, the advocate for Jan Suraj Party Chief Prashant Kishor, claimed that Kishor and his supporters were subjected to unnecessary force by police in Patna. The protest, aimed at showing solidarity with students, ended in accusations of violence by law enforcement.

According to Giri, police officers allegedly lifted, pushed, and punched peaceful protesters, including Kishor, who was reportedly slapped without justification. This incident sparked fears of governmental attempts to suppress the students' movement related to the Bihar Public Service Commission's controversies. Kishor's current whereabouts remain uncertain after reports of him being moved to different locations.

The Jan Suraj Party has demanded Kishor be produced in court, criticizing his detention as unjust. Giri promised to approach the High Court to challenge an FIR against Kishor and secure his bail. Meanwhile, accusations of police overreach continue, with reports of authorities attempting to relocate Kishor during his protest fast.

