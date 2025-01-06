Maha Kumbh 2025: A Spiritual Gathering with Storied Devotion

With just a week remaining for the Maha Kumbh Mela, scores of devotees, seers, and sages from across the globe are flocking to Prayagraj. The spiritual festivity is already a canvas of incredible faith, devotion, and penance.

Among the notable figures is Rudraksh Baba, adorned with 108 rudraksh garlands comprising 11,000 beads, which weigh over 30 kg. Known across the spiritual community, he told ANI, "These are the rudras of Lord Shiva, gifted to me by followers. Every seer wears rudras here."

Rudraksh Baba remarked positively on the improved arrangements since the last Maha Kumbh, expressing his satisfaction. His spiritual persona has stirred interest among both devotees and social media influencers.

Also notable are Digambar Naga Baba from Rajasthan, who has kept a raised arm for five years for Sanatan Dharma, and Khadeshwar Naga Baba from Gujarat, standing continuously for 12 years for social welfare. The latter urged against the use of polythene, citing environmental harms.

Adding to the diverse seers are Chhotu Baba, who hasn't bathed in 32 years, Chabhi wale Baba with his hefty key, and E-rickshaw Baba, who traveled from Delhi to Prayagraj. The gathering underscores lasting traditions and existential concerns in the spiritual landscape.

