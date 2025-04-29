Political Clash: DMK vs AIADMK Gears Up for 2026 Elections Showdown
AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami criticizes Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin's 'Version 2.0 loading' election confidence for 2026. Highlighting issues of women’s safety, Kallakurichi tragedy, and corruption, he claims DMK will face defeat. DMK counters with AIADMK’s past governance lapses.
AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami launched a scathing critique against Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, mocking his 'Version 2.0 loading' phrase in the context of the upcoming 2026 state elections. Palaniswami raised serious concerns about issues such as women's safety, referencing events like the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy and other controversies that have affected the state during DMK's tenure.
Furthermore, Palaniswami took aim at the DMK's governance record, pointing to the controversial arrest of former minister V Senthil Balaji in a 2023 cash-for-jobs scandal, suggesting corruption under Stalin's leadership. Amid heated political rhetoric, Palaniswami predicted DMK's electoral defeat, advocating for a foreseeable 'AIADMK version' governing Tamil Nadu.
The DMK, however, repudiated these criticisms, led by Organisation Secretary R S Bharathi, who accused Palaniswami of presiding over a 'corruption' government during his tenure as Chief Minister. Bharathi argued that the AIADMK, being part of the BJP-led NDA, is likely facing an electoral disadvantage, dismissing Palaniswami's allegations as preemptive dramatics ahead of the elections.
