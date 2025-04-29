Left Menu

Deputy CM Shinde Slams Congress for 'Gayab' Post Amid Terror Tensions

Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde criticizes Congress for the 'Gayab' post targeting PM Modi during the Pahalgam terror attack. Shinde defends Modi's swift actions and expresses national trust in the PM's leadership. Congress questions Modi's absence from critical discussions, urging unity during crises.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-04-2025 17:01 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 17:01 IST
Deputy CM Shinde Slams Congress for 'Gayab' Post Amid Terror Tensions
Maharashtra DyCM Eknath Shinde (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde lambasted the Congress party for its recent 'Gayab' social media post targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, particularly in light of the Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir. He condemned the politicization of the situation, which he deemed sensitive.

Shinde underscored Prime Minister Modi's prompt response to the attack, highlighting Modi's decision to curtail his foreign trip and make pivotal decisions against Pakistan. He affirmed the nation's confidence in Modi to deliver an appropriate response to those responsible.

Accusing some opposition figures of neglecting national unity, Shinde highlighted their absence from an all-party meeting. Meanwhile, Congress MP Jairam Ramesh criticized PM Modi for prioritizing an election campaign over attending critical discussions, calling for Modi's engagement in Parliament to address the terror incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

 United Kingdom
2
Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

 Philippines
3
North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

 United States
4
Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

 Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and ML power sustainable energy policies for developing nations

Big data analytics heralds new era of personalized cardiovascular care

How AI is transforming inclusive education and teacher workloads

AI evolution could threaten human consciousness and autonomy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025