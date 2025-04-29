Deputy CM Shinde Slams Congress for 'Gayab' Post Amid Terror Tensions

Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde lambasted the Congress party for its recent 'Gayab' social media post targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, particularly in light of the Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir. He condemned the politicization of the situation, which he deemed sensitive.

Shinde underscored Prime Minister Modi's prompt response to the attack, highlighting Modi's decision to curtail his foreign trip and make pivotal decisions against Pakistan. He affirmed the nation's confidence in Modi to deliver an appropriate response to those responsible.

Accusing some opposition figures of neglecting national unity, Shinde highlighted their absence from an all-party meeting. Meanwhile, Congress MP Jairam Ramesh criticized PM Modi for prioritizing an election campaign over attending critical discussions, calling for Modi's engagement in Parliament to address the terror incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)