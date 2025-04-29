Deputy CM Shinde Slams Congress for 'Gayab' Post Amid Terror Tensions
Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde criticizes Congress for the 'Gayab' post targeting PM Modi during the Pahalgam terror attack. Shinde defends Modi's swift actions and expresses national trust in the PM's leadership. Congress questions Modi's absence from critical discussions, urging unity during crises.
- Country:
- India
Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde lambasted the Congress party for its recent 'Gayab' social media post targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, particularly in light of the Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir. He condemned the politicization of the situation, which he deemed sensitive.
Shinde underscored Prime Minister Modi's prompt response to the attack, highlighting Modi's decision to curtail his foreign trip and make pivotal decisions against Pakistan. He affirmed the nation's confidence in Modi to deliver an appropriate response to those responsible.
Accusing some opposition figures of neglecting national unity, Shinde highlighted their absence from an all-party meeting. Meanwhile, Congress MP Jairam Ramesh criticized PM Modi for prioritizing an election campaign over attending critical discussions, calling for Modi's engagement in Parliament to address the terror incident.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Babasaheb (Ambedkar) wanted every poor person to live with head high... Cong made SC, STs ''second class citizen'', says PM Modi.
Every decision, policy of our government is committed to Baba Saheb Ambedkar: PM Modi at inauguration of Hisar airport.
We should not forget what they did with Ambedkar; till he was alive, Cong insulted him, he was defeated in polls twice: PM Modi.
Cultural Harmony: PM Modi's Festive Greetings Across India
PM Modi targets Congress, says there were 74 airports before 2014 and number has crossed 150 today.