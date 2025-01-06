Left Menu

U.S.-India Nuclear Partnership: Reviving a Decade-Old Deal

The United States is finalizing steps to overcome legal obstacles for a civil nuclear partnership with India. Discussions on supplying U.S. nuclear reactors began in the mid-2000s, aiming to align Indian liability rules with global standards to enable cooperation and enhance India's nuclear energy capacity.

In a push to solidify bilateral ties, the United States is completing final arrangements to eliminate barriers to a civil nuclear partnership with Indian companies, as announced by U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan on Monday. This move seeks to rejuvenate a significant agreement between the two countries.

The collaboration began in the mid-2000s, focusing on the provision of U.S. nuclear reactors to India. However, persistent issues regarding India's liability regulations, which necessitate aligning costs of nuclear mishaps with operators rather than manufacturers, have stalled progress.

Initiated by President George W. Bush in 2007, the agreement marked a pivotal moment in allowing the U.S. to sell civilian nuclear technology to India. Now, with necessary regulatory adjustments underway, the partnership is poised for advancement, potentially paving the way for the construction of six U.S. nuclear power plants within India.

