U.S.-India Nuclear Partnership: Reviving a Decade-Old Deal

In a push to solidify bilateral ties, the United States is completing final arrangements to eliminate barriers to a civil nuclear partnership with Indian companies, as announced by U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan on Monday. This move seeks to rejuvenate a significant agreement between the two countries.

The collaboration began in the mid-2000s, focusing on the provision of U.S. nuclear reactors to India. However, persistent issues regarding India's liability regulations, which necessitate aligning costs of nuclear mishaps with operators rather than manufacturers, have stalled progress.

Initiated by President George W. Bush in 2007, the agreement marked a pivotal moment in allowing the U.S. to sell civilian nuclear technology to India. Now, with necessary regulatory adjustments underway, the partnership is poised for advancement, potentially paving the way for the construction of six U.S. nuclear power plants within India.

