Left Menu

European Markets Surge Amid U.S. Tariff Speculation

European stocks and currencies rose after reports suggested the U.S. might impose milder tariffs under President-elect Trump. Markets reacted positively with European stocks rallying and affected currencies like the Mexican peso and Canadian dollar gaining. Investor attention turns to upcoming U.S. employment data for further indications.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-01-2025 17:58 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 17:58 IST
European Markets Surge Amid U.S. Tariff Speculation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

European equities and currencies experienced a significant upswing on Monday following reports from the Washington Post that U.S. tariffs under President-elect Donald Trump might be less severe than previously suggested. The optimism in regional markets was palpable as Trump's team considered tariffs only on critical imports from all countries.

The euro jumped by as much as 1.2%, propelling European stocks upward, especially for the auto sector. The STOXX 600 climbed 0.8%, hitting session highs. Currencies vulnerable to U.S. tariffs, such as the Mexican peso and Canadian dollar, also gained around 1%, while the Chinese yuan rose 0.4% offshore.

As investors await Friday's U.S. December employment report, there's a cautious tone in markets. Analysts predict an increase in nonfarm payrolls by 150,000. Additionally, upcoming data on ADP hiring, job openings, and weekly jobless claims could influence Federal Reserve rate cut expectations, already lowered to 40 basis points by 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden's Pro-India Legacy: A Tough Act for Trump's Return

Biden's Pro-India Legacy: A Tough Act for Trump's Return

 United States
2
Trump's Foreign Policy: Strengthening Ties with India Amidst China Challenge

Trump's Foreign Policy: Strengthening Ties with India Amidst China Challenge

 United States
3
Blizzard Alert: A Winter Storm Threatens Millions Across America

Blizzard Alert: A Winter Storm Threatens Millions Across America

 Global
4
Australia Secures Series Win in Sydney

Australia Secures Series Win in Sydney

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Resilience: Fiscal Strategies to Combat Climate Risks in Southeast Asia

Battling the Heat: Bangladesh’s Struggle with Rising Temperatures and Economic Fallout

Global Health Spending Outlook: Challenges and Opportunities Through 2029

Paving the Way for Digital Education: Insights from the Latest Report

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025