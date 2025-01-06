European Markets Surge Amid U.S. Tariff Speculation

European equities and currencies experienced a significant upswing on Monday following reports from the Washington Post that U.S. tariffs under President-elect Donald Trump might be less severe than previously suggested. The optimism in regional markets was palpable as Trump's team considered tariffs only on critical imports from all countries.

The euro jumped by as much as 1.2%, propelling European stocks upward, especially for the auto sector. The STOXX 600 climbed 0.8%, hitting session highs. Currencies vulnerable to U.S. tariffs, such as the Mexican peso and Canadian dollar, also gained around 1%, while the Chinese yuan rose 0.4% offshore.

As investors await Friday's U.S. December employment report, there's a cautious tone in markets. Analysts predict an increase in nonfarm payrolls by 150,000. Additionally, upcoming data on ADP hiring, job openings, and weekly jobless claims could influence Federal Reserve rate cut expectations, already lowered to 40 basis points by 2025.

