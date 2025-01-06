Left Menu

Mamata Banerjee Criticizes Central Support for Kumbh Over Gangasagar Mela

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee calls out disparity in central support for Kumbh Mela versus Gangasagar, highlighting state efforts to ensure a seamless experience for pilgrims. The annual Gangasagar Mela remains a significant spiritual gathering, drawing thousands of devotees for a holy dip in sacred waters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-01-2025 18:27 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 18:27 IST
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday criticized the central government's financial support for the Kumbh Mela while allegedly neglecting the Gangasagar Mela. Speaking in Gangasagar, Banerjee emphasized the latter's significance and called for equal attention to this major spiritual gathering.

The Chief Minister assured that her state government has taken proactive steps to facilitate a smooth experience for devotees attending the Gangasagar Mela. She pointed out the state's efforts to construct a necessary bridge, which she claims the central government failed to provide.

Gangasagar Mela, the country's second-largest fair after the Kumbh Mela, commences with Makar Sankranti on January 14 and 15. This sacred event attracts devotees each year to Sagardweep for a holy dip at the confluence of the Ganga and the Bay of Bengal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

