Political Tensions Rise: Youth Congress Protests against BJP's Bidhuri for Controversial Remarks

Youth Congress protested outside BJP leader Ramesh Bidhuri’s residence after his controversial comments on Priyanka Gandhi. Bidhuri, contesting Delhi polls, later apologized amidst escalating tensions between Congress, AAP, and BJP. Assembly election dates are imminent, amplifying the intense political atmosphere.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-01-2025 19:08 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 19:08 IST
Youth Congress members protest (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Youth Congress activists staged a demonstration on Monday outside the residence of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Ramesh Bidhuri, condemning his contentious remarks regarding Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. Bidhuri, a former Member of Parliament now running for the Delhi assembly elections from Kalkaji constituency, later issued an apology for his comments.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh shared a video on the social media platform X, where Bidhuri stated that, if the BJP assumed power in Delhi, they intended to develop all roads in Kalkaji to resemble the 'cheeks of Priyanka Gandhi'. In an interview with ANI, Bidhuri cited previous remarks by Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Lalu Yadav, suggesting Congress's past inaction regarding similar comments.

"Such remarks have precedent," the BJP leader explained, referencing Lalu Yadav's historical remarks. "I mentioned it in that context. Congress did nothing when Lalu Yadav was part of their government. If my words offended anyone, I apologize and retract them." Bidhuri, no stranger to controversy, had also made comments about Delhi Chief Minister Atishi, another candidate from Kalkaji.

During a public address, Bidhuri remarked, "Atishi, formerly Marlena, is now Singh. She has even changed her father." The political clash among Congress, AAP, and BJP intensifies, with accusations and rebuttals issued frequently as assembly poll dates loom.

(With inputs from agencies.)

