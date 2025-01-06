Left Menu

Police Mobilized as Misleading Report on Toxic Waste Sparks Action in Dhar

Following a false report on missing toxic waste from the Union Carbide Factory, the Dhar district administration took swift action to ensure public safety. The High Court has authorized government measures for safe disposal, stressing compliance with safety protocols, and extended time for government action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-01-2025 19:23 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 19:23 IST
Police Mobilized as Misleading Report on Toxic Waste Sparks Action in Dhar
Barricading at disposal factory site in Pithampur. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In response to reports of missing toxic waste from Bhopal's Union Carbide Factory transported to Pithampur, the Dhar district administration took precautionary measures, deploying police forces and erecting barricades at the disposal site on Monday. District Collector Priyank Mishra clarified these actions were in place to prevent panic stemming from fake news.

Mishra highlighted instances of individuals dispersing misleading information, noting that police had taken action against a person circulating false reports about a missing truck on social media. The collector assured that steps were taken under judicial guidance, and stressed that police presence wasn't indicative of immediate waste incineration.

During a Monday hearing, the Madhya Pradesh High Court allowed the state government additional time to safely dispose of the waste, initially due by December 3. Emphasizing public safety, the court instructed adherence to all safety measures during the process. The next hearing is slated for February 18.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden's Pro-India Legacy: A Tough Act for Trump's Return

Biden's Pro-India Legacy: A Tough Act for Trump's Return

 United States
2
Trump's Foreign Policy: Strengthening Ties with India Amidst China Challenge

Trump's Foreign Policy: Strengthening Ties with India Amidst China Challenge

 United States
3
Blizzard Alert: A Winter Storm Threatens Millions Across America

Blizzard Alert: A Winter Storm Threatens Millions Across America

 Global
4
Australia Secures Series Win in Sydney

Australia Secures Series Win in Sydney

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Resilience: Fiscal Strategies to Combat Climate Risks in Southeast Asia

Battling the Heat: Bangladesh’s Struggle with Rising Temperatures and Economic Fallout

Global Health Spending Outlook: Challenges and Opportunities Through 2029

Paving the Way for Digital Education: Insights from the Latest Report

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025