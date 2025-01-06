Police Mobilized as Misleading Report on Toxic Waste Sparks Action in Dhar
Following a false report on missing toxic waste from the Union Carbide Factory, the Dhar district administration took swift action to ensure public safety. The High Court has authorized government measures for safe disposal, stressing compliance with safety protocols, and extended time for government action.
- Country:
- India
In response to reports of missing toxic waste from Bhopal's Union Carbide Factory transported to Pithampur, the Dhar district administration took precautionary measures, deploying police forces and erecting barricades at the disposal site on Monday. District Collector Priyank Mishra clarified these actions were in place to prevent panic stemming from fake news.
Mishra highlighted instances of individuals dispersing misleading information, noting that police had taken action against a person circulating false reports about a missing truck on social media. The collector assured that steps were taken under judicial guidance, and stressed that police presence wasn't indicative of immediate waste incineration.
During a Monday hearing, the Madhya Pradesh High Court allowed the state government additional time to safely dispose of the waste, initially due by December 3. Emphasizing public safety, the court instructed adherence to all safety measures during the process. The next hearing is slated for February 18.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Celebrity Responsibility: Prioritizing Public Safety Over Film Promotions
UP man arrested for posting fake news about Amit Shah's 'demise'
Death Sentences in China: Car Attacks and Public Safety
Bovine Smugglers Detained under Public Safety Act
US Domestic News Highlights: Politics, Judiciary, and Public Safety