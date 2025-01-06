Police Mobilized as Misleading Report on Toxic Waste Sparks Action in Dhar

In response to reports of missing toxic waste from Bhopal's Union Carbide Factory transported to Pithampur, the Dhar district administration took precautionary measures, deploying police forces and erecting barricades at the disposal site on Monday. District Collector Priyank Mishra clarified these actions were in place to prevent panic stemming from fake news.

Mishra highlighted instances of individuals dispersing misleading information, noting that police had taken action against a person circulating false reports about a missing truck on social media. The collector assured that steps were taken under judicial guidance, and stressed that police presence wasn't indicative of immediate waste incineration.

During a Monday hearing, the Madhya Pradesh High Court allowed the state government additional time to safely dispose of the waste, initially due by December 3. Emphasizing public safety, the court instructed adherence to all safety measures during the process. The next hearing is slated for February 18.

(With inputs from agencies.)