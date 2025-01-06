Amritpal Singh's Party Launch: A New Dawn for Punjab Politics
Tarsem Singh, father of Amritpal Singh, announces the launch of a regional party on January 14 at Sri Muktsar Sahib. The party aims to address key issues like drugs and conversions. A committee will guide future decisions. Amritpal, currently detained, is a key political figure in Punjab.
- Country:
- India
Tarsem Singh, father of independent MP Amritpal Singh, has issued a call to the people of Punjab to participate in the launch of a new political party on January 14 at Sri Muktsar Sahib. This regional initiative aims to protect the future of Punjab and its cultural identity, known as 'panth'.
Singh emphasized that a five-member committee will be established to make crucial decisions regarding the party's direction. The launch date coincides with Maghi, a significant day in Punjab.
Amritpal Singh, the sitting MP who has gained attention for his independent win in the 2024 elections, is currently held in Assam. His arrest followed a clash with police earlier this year in Punjab. Despite legal issues, his political involvement continues to shape regional dynamics.
(With inputs from agencies.)