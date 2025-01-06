Amritpal Singh's Party Launch: A New Dawn for Punjab Politics

Tarsem Singh, father of independent MP Amritpal Singh, has issued a call to the people of Punjab to participate in the launch of a new political party on January 14 at Sri Muktsar Sahib. This regional initiative aims to protect the future of Punjab and its cultural identity, known as 'panth'.

Singh emphasized that a five-member committee will be established to make crucial decisions regarding the party's direction. The launch date coincides with Maghi, a significant day in Punjab.

Amritpal Singh, the sitting MP who has gained attention for his independent win in the 2024 elections, is currently held in Assam. His arrest followed a clash with police earlier this year in Punjab. Despite legal issues, his political involvement continues to shape regional dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)