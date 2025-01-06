Maha Kumbh Mela 2024: A Global Digital Sensation

The official website of the Maha Kumbh Mela has become a digital hotspot, attracting over 33 lakh visitors from India and 182 other countries, ahead of the grand religious gathering. A spokesperson from the technical team managing the site noted that this milestone was achieved by January 4.

The influx of visitors includes participants from diverse continents such as Europe, the Americas, and Africa, representing 183 countries and 6,206 global cities and towns. Notably, the United States, Britain, Canada, and Germany are among the countries with significant traffic seeking information about the Maha Kumbh Mela.

Initially launched by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on October 6 of the previous year, the website has proven indispensable for users seeking data on the event. Besides event specifics, the platform delves into traditions, spiritual leaders, and studies regarding the world's largest pilgrimage congregation.

Preparing for this massive influx of devotees, the Maha Kumbh Mela Authority and police have set up a sophisticated AI-powered lost-and-found registration center, dubbed the 1920 Centre. This high-tech solution is designed to assist pilgrims in reconnecting with their groups if they get separated, offering digital registration at various points.

Celebrated every 12 years, this year's Maha Kumbh is expected to draw a colossal crowd in Prayagraj from January 13 to February 26. With an anticipated attendance of about 45 crore people, the district administration is implementing crucial safety measures to manage the vast gathering of pilgrims, who aim to take a holy dip at the Sangam, the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati rivers.

(With inputs from agencies.)