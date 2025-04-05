Left Menu

Jaguar Land Rover Halts US Shipments Amidst New Tariff Challenges

Jaguar Land Rover is temporarily suspending car shipments from the UK to the US due to a 25% tariff imposed by President Trump. This strategic pause allows JLR to address new trading terms and plan future strategies. The US remains a crucial market, generating nearly a quarter of JLR's sales.

Updated: 05-04-2025 18:33 IST
Jaguar Land Rover announced a temporary halt on the export of its UK-made vehicles to the United States. This decision is in response to President Donald Trump's newly imposed 25% tariff on imported automobiles.

Owned by Tata Motors of India, Jaguar Land Rover confirmed the pause following reports by the Times newspaper. The company is exploring short-term strategies to cope with the new trade environment and planning adjustments to its long-term approach.

The automotive sector in the UK, crucial to 200,000 workers, is vulnerable to such tariffs, with the US as a major market for British cars. However, JLR assured it currently has a sufficient stock in the US unaffected by immediate tariff changes.

