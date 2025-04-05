Controversy and Defenses: The Waqf Amendment Bill 2025 in Headlines

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2025 has ignited significant discussion, with BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad staunchly defending it as a measure supporting the poor, women, and Pasmanda Muslims. Prasad criticized the RJD, attributing their opposition to vote bank politics, and predicted their consistent electoral defeat.

Prasad also took aim at Congress leaders, questioning the silence of Rahul Gandhi and the absence of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra during discussions. 'Rahul Gandhi's silence raises questions. Priyanka Gandhi was absent, despite being an MP from Wayanad,' he remarked, implying ambiguity in their stance.

In a contrasting move, AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan challenged the Bill at the Supreme Court, arguing it restricts religious autonomy and minority rights. This legal battle, now involving multiple petitions, underscores the Bill's complexity and the controversy enveloping its passage through Parliament.

(With inputs from agencies.)