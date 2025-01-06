Madhya Pradesh's Mobile Health Units: A Leap Towards Accessible Healthcare

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav rolled out 66 medical mobile unit vehicles on Monday, targeting 21 districts from the CM house in Bhopal. This ambitious move aims to extend healthcare services to some of the state's most remote and underserved regions.

An official statement indicated that the initiative targets 87 development blocks across the 21 designated districts, promising vital health services to lakhs of citizens. Approximately 3.12 lakh residents across 1,268 villages stand to gain from this health endeavor.

Each vehicle comes equipped with GPS for navigation and a suite of modern medical devices, including suction machines, ear otoscopes, X-ray machines, and oxygen cylinders. These mobile units are expected to visit villages 24 days a month, significantly ramping up health availability in areas including Anuppur, Ashoknagar, Balaghat, Chhindwara, and more.

In a social media update, Yadav highlighted the importance of this initiative under the 'PM Janaman Yojana,' a scheme devised under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, focusing on improving lives by ensuring better health services for specially backward tribal communities.

Moreover, Yadav recently inaugurated a Drone Training Centre at Indore's Arts and Commerce College. This aligns with Modi's vision to pivot India into a drone technology leader by 2030. The state's government, keen on modernizing its industries, is poised to leverage this technology to empower women, youth, and farmers.

